Reminder:  Presidents’ Day = No Mail Today – But Commercial Delivery Continues

Since the United States Postal Service (USPS) recognizes Presidents’ Day as a federal holiday, mail delivery will be impacted today, Monday, Feb. 19.

Mail will not be delivered today. Delivery will resume tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 20.

USPS’s caller service will be unavailable, as well as the Post Office Box service.

As far as commerical carriers:

UPS stores will be open, and shipping service will continue.

FedEx stores will also be open. But there will be modified service for FedEx Express and Ground Economy items.

This federal holiday combines honor for the birthdays of both George Washington & Abraham Lincoln.

