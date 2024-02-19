98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Reminder:  Presidents’ Day = No Mail Today – But Commercial Delivery Continues

February 19, 2024 10:00AM CST
Share
Reminder:  Presidents’ Day = No Mail Today – But Commercial Delivery Continues
Getty Image

Since the United States Postal Service (USPS) recognizes Presidents’ Day as a federal holiday, mail delivery will be impacted today, Monday, Feb. 19.

Mail will not be delivered today.  Delivery will resume tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 20.

USPS’s caller service will be unavailable, as well as the Post Office Box service.

As far as commerical carriers:

UPS stores will be open, and shipping service will continue.

FedEx stores will also be open.  But there will be modified service for FedEx Express and Ground Economy items.

This federal holiday combines honor for the birthdays of both George Washington & Abraham Lincoln.

Most schools have the day off – do you take a long weekend trip?

Are there other days of the year, which should be considered federal holidays?

More about:
#MailDelivery
#PresidentsDay
#UPS
#USPS
FedEx

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: It IS Possible to Recover your Relationship after an Affair - Here's How
2

LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Valentine DIY Gift Ideas - Quick, Easy, Cheap - But Not 'Cheap'
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Are We Throwing Cash in the Garbage - and We Don't Realize It?
4

Toby Keith Shares Video on the Day of his Death - of an Unforgettable Final Performance
5

Tax Specialist Says File your Taxes ASAP - If You Hope for THIS Outcome

Recent Posts