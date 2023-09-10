Bears Season Open Versus the Pack at Home – Which Fans Are Fighters in the Stands?

Fans across the nation are gearing up for the start of the new NFL season. With the Chicago Bears hoping to grind out a gridiron win against the Green Bay Packers, today, in their first regular season game, Oddspedia wanted to find out what’s more important – your friends or your football team?

You might not want to mess with Bears’ supporters given that they are almost three more likely to end up in a physical showdown over football, than the average NFL fan.

The frequent fighters Chicago Bears’ are a forgiving bunch though – 8 in 10 fans are able to get over a brawl in just a couple of days.

The study also revealed:

Arizona Cardinals’ fans are the biggest brawlers in the league. They are 8 times more likely than the average NFL fan to end up in a physical showdown over football.

They are 8 times more likely than the average NFL fan to end up in a physical showdown over football. Houston Texans’ fans came second for fighting; they are four times more likely to end up in fisticuffs

they are four times more likely to end up in fisticuffs Most NFL fans get over a row or fight within a day – but 16% carry a grudge for a week or more after a brawl

Minnesota Vikings’ have the most forgiving fanbase, 97.7% of their ranks stating they can squash a verbal dispute and 90.2%, a physical fight, within a day

have the most forgiving fanbase, 97.7% of their ranks stating they can squash a verbal dispute and 90.2%, a physical fight, within a day Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens have lost the most friends over football – 16% of Cardinals and 7.9% of Raven fans say they’ve cut ties with a mate