2022 Could Be a Big Year for Space Exploration… Here’s Why.

2021 was a big year for space travel – and 2022 may turn out to be even bigger.
A number of major developments in space exploration will arrive next year – including tests flights for NASA‘s Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the moon, by the year 2025.
Other developments include the just-launched James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful ever built. And of course, we’ll see more billionaire space flights from the likes of Jeff Bezos‘ Blue Origin and Richard Branson‘s Virgin Galactic – along with the debut of Boeing‘s new Starliner spacecraft.