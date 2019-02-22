2 Movies Hit Theaters This Weekend

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” (PG) In the third and final movie in the “How to Train Your Dragon” trilogy, Toothless falls in love with a white female Night Fury . . . just as a new armada of dragon hunters threatens to destroy the dragon sanctuary his human buddy Hiccup fought for. Jay Baruchel returns as Hiccup, America Ferrera is his girlfriend Astrid, and his parents are Cate Blanchett and Gerard Butler. The rest of the cast includes Craig Ferguson, Jonah Hill, Kristen Wiig, and “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harrington.

“Fighting with My Family” (PG-13) Florence Pugh stars in a comedy about how WWE Diva Paige grew up in a family of British wrestlers, got signed by the WWE, and ultimately became a WWE Divas Champion.

Nick Frost and Lena Headey play her parents. The Rock is in it as himself. And Vince Vaughn is the guy who recruits Paige to the WWE. The movie also includes cameos from wrestlers John Cena, Sheamus, and Big Show.