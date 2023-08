Zach Bryan Will Start ‘The Quittin Time Tour’ Here in Chicago This Spring

Zach Bryan announced that he’ll be hitting the road this spring for The Quittin’ Time Tour.

The country star announced Monday (August 28th) that he’ll kick things off with a pair of Chicago dates on March 6th and 7th – then hit cities like Washington, DC, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, and Atlanta before wrapping things up in Tulsa, OK on December 14th.

He wrote on Instagram, “This year was too much fun, thank you guys so much for making ur lives a dream.”

Presale will start on September 6th, but…

The Quittin’ Time 2024 Tour