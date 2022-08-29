Zac Brown Kicks a Disruptive Fan Out of the Venue in the Middle of a Show

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

During Zac Brown’s tour stop in Camden, New Jersey, on Friday (August 26) the frontman had no patience for a disruptive fan.

On social media, fan-shot video footage captured the exchange, during which Brown demanded that the offending concertgoer be booted from the event, for acting badly toward two other fans.

“Security, come here. This guy in the black shirt, I want him gone, right now,” Brown said “I just watched him scream in the face of a little girl and another lady. Get the f–k out of here,” the singer continued. “See ya, b—h.”

Brown returned to his performance after he made sure the audience knew, “You don’t treat a lady like that.”