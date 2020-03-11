      Weather Alert

Zac Brown Band Postpones Tour

Mar 11, 2020 @ 6:40am

The Zac Brown Band has made the decision to postpone their tour because of concerns about the coronavirus.
The spring season of the band’s Owl Tour has been postponed including their important date in Nashville.
The Zac Brown Band is the first country group to cancel or postpone multiple tour stops.
Makeup dates for the canceled shows have not been released. This does NOT Effect the Zac Brown Band show @ Wrigley Field Saturday September 12th! Here’s the complete story from Taste of Country.

