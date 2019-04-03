Your Netflix Bill Is About to Get Bigger
By Roy Gregory
|
Apr 3, 2019 @ 7:39 AM
The Netflix logo is displayed on an iPhone in Philadelphia, Monday, July 17, 2017. Netflix’s shows are pulling in new viewers and award nominations in droves, but the online video service is burning cash at a furious pace to support production. Netflix, Inc. reports financial results, Monday, July 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

If you’re sharing a network password with a friend you may want to let them know that your bill is about to get bigger. Netflix sent emails to its subscribers letting them know that their plans would be increased by $2. The streaming service budgeted for $8 billion for new content on its platform in 2018.
Netflix invested wisely because the streaming service took home a lot of awards during this year’s award season, including 23 Emmys for “The Crown”, “Stranger Things,” and “GLOW,” tieing with the reigning champ of award season, HBO.
According to analysts at CNN Business, existing customers see no problem paying more for Netflix as long as they continue to get diverse content. Here’s the complete story from WCVB-TV.

