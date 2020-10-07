Your Dog Loves You, But Loves Other Dogs Even More
You’ve put in a TON of work into your relationship with your dog. And they DO love you as a result. But . . . if they had the choice between spending time with you and sniffing up on a strange dog, I’ve got some bad news.
A new study has monitored the brain scans of dogs. Results show that they get much more excited when they see a dog’s face than their owner’s face.
In their defense, the study also found our brains light up more when we see other people’s faces than when we see our dog’s face.
To learn more, bark up this tree: (NBC News)