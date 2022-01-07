You will soon be able to get Antiviral COVID-19 Pills

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced that two newly approved drugs that treat COVID-19 would be available by prescription at state pharmacies by the end of the month.
The oral antivirals, Paxlovid (Pfizer) and Molnupiravir (Merck), will be available by prescription only and will help to prevent severe illness. Health officials said those COVID-stricken should take both antivirals after being diagnosed with the virus and within five days of experiencing symptoms.
Health officials expect both antivirals to be distributed to Walgreens and Walmart stores and other pharmacies in the coming weeks. A list of full providers is still being composed