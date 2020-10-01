      Weather Alert

You And Your Pet Could Get a Job – Reviewing The World’s Best Pet-friendly Hotels – for FREE

Oct 1, 2020 @ 8:58am

If you and your pet enjoy traveling, then a new Hotels.com giveaway is for you.

Hotels.com is looking for three pets who want to become “Creature Critics.”

If selected, you and your fur-baby will spend 10 nights in a hotel, in exchange for your review of the world’s most popular pet hotels.

You can apply on Twitter or Instagram by posting a picture of yourself and your pet, along with a summary, of why you would be a perfect choice for Hotels.com.

Be sure to tag and follow @hotelsdotcom with the hashtag #CreatureCritics on your post.

The deadline to enter is October 9th.

What a great way to LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER!

TAGS
#FurBabies #Hotel #LiveSmarterNotHarder #MauraMyles #PetParent #WorkSmarterNotHarder
Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands