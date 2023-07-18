98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

‘Yellowstone’ Is Coming to CBS – So Is ‘Seal Team’ – Here’s What to Expect

July 18, 2023 10:00AM CDT
Share
‘Yellowstone’ Is Coming to CBS – So Is ‘Seal Team’ – Here’s What to Expect
Yellowstone T-shirt Meijer – Maura Myles Image

Because of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes (writers and actors), networks have holes in their programming schedules, and CBS has found one solution.

The network announced that the hit series Yellowstone will air two episodes from the first season on Sundays this fall.  Season one of the show will begin airing on Sundays at 9 p.m., taking the place of The Equalizer.

There will be editing of the language for the move to CBS.

Other series that moved to Paramount Plus, like the fifth season of SEAL Team, will also be added to the lineup.

If you were a betting person, how long do you think the the writer’s and actor’s strike will last?

More about:
#CBS
#EditedVersion
#ParamountPlus
#SEALTeam
#Strike
#TheEqualizer
#Yellowstone

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Choose the Yummiest Watermelon.
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Ten Ways You're Most Likely to Get Struck by Lightning
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FANATIC: Guys, It May Be Time to Donate Those Navy Blue Bed Sheets
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Outside - Here's WHY
5

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?

Recent Posts