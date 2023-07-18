‘Yellowstone’ Is Coming to CBS – So Is ‘Seal Team’ – Here’s What to Expect

Because of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes (writers and actors), networks have holes in their programming schedules, and CBS has found one solution.

The network announced that the hit series Yellowstone will air two episodes from the first season on Sundays this fall. Season one of the show will begin airing on Sundays at 9 p.m., taking the place of The Equalizer.

There will be editing of the language for the move to CBS.

Other series that moved to Paramount Plus, like the fifth season of SEAL Team, will also be added to the lineup.

If you were a betting person, how long do you think the the writer’s and actor’s strike will last?