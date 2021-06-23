      Weather Alert

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Your Favorite Music – Like WCCQ – Will Improve Your Workout

Jun 23, 2021 @ 10:00am
Study:  Listening to Motivational Music – Like Your Favorites on WCCQ – Can Boost Your Workout
The music you listen to really can impact your workout.
University of Edinburgh researchers reveal that listening to motivational music (such as “Great Day to Be Alive” by Travis Tritt, or “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor) helps runners combat mental fatigue, and improve their overall performance.
Study leader, Dr. Shaun Philips, explains the study shows, “that listening to music may be a useful strategy to help active people improve their endurance running capacity and performance when mentally fatigued.  The positive impact of self-selected music could help people to better maintain the quality and beneficial impact of their exercise sessions.”
The experts say the positive effects of music could potentially be due to our altered perception of the effort we put in to our workout, when we listen to music.
Check out more, here:  (Daily Mail)
