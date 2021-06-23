Weather Alert
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
That Mom Life
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Antone’s Food Connection
Local Business on WCCQ
Concerts
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Contact
Terms of Service
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Maura Myles
Work Smarter Not Harder
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Your Favorite Music – Like WCCQ – Will Improve Your Workout
Jun 23, 2021 @ 10:00am
Blurred of fitness gym background for banner presentation.
Study: Listening to Motivational Music – Like Your Favorites on WCCQ – Can Boost Your Workout
The music you listen to really can impact your workout.
University of Edinburgh
researchers reveal that listening to motivational music (such as “
Great Day to Be Alive
” by
Travis Tritt
, or “
Eye of the Tiger
” by
Survivor
) helps runners combat mental fatigue, and improve their overall performance.
Study leader,
Dr. Shaun Philips
, explains the study shows, “
that listening to music may be a useful strategy to help active people improve their endurance running capacity and performance when mentally fatigued. The positive impact of self-selected music could help people to better maintain the quality and beneficial impact of their exercise sessions
.”
The experts say the positive effects of music could potentially be due to our altered perception of the effort we put in to our workout, when we listen to music.
Check out more, here: (
Daily Mail
)
TAGS
#BoostPerformance
#Workout
#WorkSmarterNotHarder
WCCQ
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Ten Activities with the Highest Lightning Risk
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Fathers Day Gifts - Which Cost Little - But Mean Much
Win Josh Turner Tickets!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Got Your Vaccine Card? Here's How to Protect It
Tornado Rips Through Woodridge, Causing Injuries and Damaging Homes
Recent Posts
Joliet Police Respond To Reports Of Shots Fired In The Middle of the Day
2 hours ago
Shania Twain Wants to Join Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani – for a Song – Maybe their Wedding
2 hours ago
Psychics Do Big Business Now – Pandemic Moved Many Away from Religious Gathering to Solitary Healing
2 hours ago
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
That Mom Life
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Antone’s Food Connection
Local Business on WCCQ
Concerts
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Contact
Terms of Service
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On