WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: What to Do If You Lose Power from Severe Weather

What to Do If You Lose Power from Severe Weather and Other Safety Tips

Much of the United States is dealing with severe weather, and devastating damage, along with major loss of power.

So, what should you do if the weather causes a power outage in your area?

Of course, report the outage, if it’s just starting. That means you’ve got to make sure you have battery backup for your cell phone, at all times.

But this is absolutely critical: After a storm, always stay away from fallen/sagging power lines and any trees which may (likely) be in contact with those lines. This is, too: Don’t venture out into floodwater unless trained crews clear a safe path, or come to help you.

There’s plenty of preparation we can do, before a storm, to make sure we’re prepared for outage, including regularly charging all cell phones/computers, having an emergency supply kit with nonperishable food and water, and keeping a stock of necessary medicines.

A portable radio/TV or a NOAA weather radio will also come in handy for local updates. Make sure you’ve got one, with new batteries or a crank.

For your pets: Have plans to keep them safe, fed, watered and sheltered, during an outage.

If you have a generator, make sure to follow all manufacturer instructions; and have it operating in a well-ventilated, dry outdoor area.

Best advice: Set aside a Saturday or Sunday to get it done, together with the ones you care most about.