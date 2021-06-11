Weather Alert
Frisky Friday
Maura Myles
Work Smarter Not Harder
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Want a Better Relationship? Don’t Post It on Social Media
Jun 11, 2021 @ 10:02am
Want a Better Relationship? Don’t Post It on Social Media
It seems it’s best to keep your relationship off of social media.
Shotkit
, a virtual community of photographers, has polled more than 2,000 British citizens – who are currently in a relationship. They found that just 10-percent of those who post images of themselves and their partner, on social media, describe the state of their relationship as “
very happy
.”
Forty-six percent who said they do NOT publish such posts said that their relationship was, in fact, a “
very happy
” one.
Nearly three-quarters of respondents who defined their relationship as either “
very happy”
or
“happy
” said that they “never” post couples content.
Among those who regularly share such posts, 42-percent said their relationship is “
very unhappy
.”
Licensed marriage and family therapist,
Jessica Small
, who was not part of the survey, says, “
Posts on social media can create unrealistic expectations for partners or lead them to feel that their partner is only interested in sharing how great the relationship is if it’s on public display. When this happens, intimacy becomes lost and it decreases emotional safety.
”
Small adds that another huge drawback of social media is that it “
takes people out of the here and now;
” and that “
couples who feel satisfied in their relationship tend to put down their devices and spend time focused and present with one another
.”
(
InsideHook
)
A non-scientific poll finds that among people in a relationship: 42% of those who regularly share social media posts about their relationship say their relationship is “very unhappy,” while nearly 75% of those who say they “never” post couples content say they define their relationship as either “very happy” or “happy”
