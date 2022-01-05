Weather Alert
Maura Myles
Work Smarter Not Harder
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Trapped in Your Car in a Snowstorm? Do THIS.
Jan 5, 2022 @ 10:30am
What to Do If You’re Trapped in Your Car During a Snowstorm
Sometimes winter weather can be so severe that drivers get trapped on the road for hours, or even overnight.
So what can you do to prepare in case of this emergency?
The
American Red Cross
says first, you should have an
emergency kit
stashed in your car – with things like
blankets, flashlights, nonperishable foods, water & liquids,
and
extra batteries.
Next, if you’re caught in snow and shelter or help isn’t visible within 100 yards, you should
stay inside your vehicle
. If possible, put a
brightly colored cloth
out of your window or tie it to your antenna to indicate distress.
In cold temperatures,
run the vehicle for no more than 10 minutes every hour
, to heat the cabin and preserve fuel.
Also,
make sure the exhaust pipe is clear (no snow blocking it)
, and the windows are cracked open, to avoid letting exhaust fumes in.
You should also
keep huddled together
, inside the car, to preserve your own heat. Make sure to move your arms and legs occasionally.
Stay hydrated
.
Finally,
try not to sleep if you’re alone
. But if you’re stranded for an extended period of time, with others,
take turns sleeping and keep an eye on one another
.
Learn more, here: (
Fox
)
The American Red Cross has some tips for what you should do should you get stuck in your car in extreme weather—especially in a snow storm
For starters, they say you should have an emergency kit in your car that includes things like blankets, flashlights, nonperishable foods, liquids, and extra batteries, and that you should stay inside your vehicle if you can’t see help within 100 yards.
