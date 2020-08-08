WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: That Boring Desk Job Helps Your Brain as You Get Old

An office job can help your brain stay sharper as you get older. A new study from England reveals that you could end up with triple the cognitive skill of someone in a more physical job.
Good news and bad news.
The good news: Your boring desk job is actually helping your brain as you get older!
The bad news: You’re devoting all that extra brain power to your boring office job.
A new study out of the University of Cambridge in England shows that office workers did three times better on cognitive tests, as they got older, than people in more physical jobs.
The researchers found people with, quote, “physically inactive” careers did better on memory, attention, visual processing speed, and reading ability.
These results go against the common belief that staying physically active means good things for your brain, too.
The researchers’ theory is that desk jobs . . . even boring ones . . . are more mentally challenging than physical jobs. And that helps protect your brain from declining.
