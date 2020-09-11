      Weather Alert

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Taking Acetaminophen May Make You Want to Take Risks

Sep 11, 2020 @ 10:02am

Taking acetaminophen makes you want to take more risks, according to a new study.  Researchers have found that people who take the equivalent of the brand name drug, Tylenol, were more willing to take risks – like speaking up with an unpopular opinion at work – or bungee jumping off of a tall bridge.

 

Of all the drugs you can take, which may lower your inhibitions or make you do crazy things, THIS is one you may not expect:  It’s the one which is called by different brand names, like “Tylenol.”  It’s acetaminophen.

According to a new study out of Ohio State University, taking it makes you want to take more risks.

People who took acetaminophen . . . which is the key ingredient in Tylenol . . . were more willing to take risks, like speaking up with an unpopular opinion at work or bungee jumping off of a tall bridge.  Wait, WHAT?!!  Yes.

The researchers say there’s something in it which makes you less worried about risk.  And almost one in four Americans take it, every week.

TAGS
#LiveSmarterNotHarder #MauraMyles #Tylenol #WorkSmarterNotHarder
Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands