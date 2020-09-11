WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Taking Acetaminophen May Make You Want to Take Risks

Taking acetaminophen makes you want to take more risks, according to a new study. Researchers have found that people who take the equivalent of the brand name drug, Tylenol, were more willing to take risks – like speaking up with an unpopular opinion at work – or bungee jumping off of a tall bridge.
Of all the drugs you can take, which may lower your inhibitions or make you do crazy things, THIS is one you may not expect: It’s the one which is called by different brand names, like “Tylenol.” It’s acetaminophen.
According to a new study out of Ohio State University, taking it makes you want to take more risks.
People who took acetaminophen . . . which is the key ingredient in Tylenol . . . were more willing to take risks, like speaking up with an unpopular opinion at work or bungee jumping off of a tall bridge. Wait, WHAT?!! Yes.
The researchers say there’s something in it which makes you less worried about risk. And almost one in four Americans take it, every week.