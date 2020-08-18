WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Take a Flex-cation.

      Weather Alert

Aug 18, 2020 @ 10:10am

But:  What Is A “Flexcation?”

If you’re trying to get away, while dealing with work, school, and the pandemic at the same time, how about a “Flexcation?”  It’s an off-season attempt at a mini-vacation, where there is Wi-Fi to make sure you can still cram in work, or school requirements.

Forbes cites a study from VRBO that describes a Flexcation as  a trip taken in August, September, or October, to get better rates for off-peak travel times.

The Flexcation also considers parents who are working remotely and kids who are going to school online.  As long as there is good Wi-Fi, work can be done and families can take a little longer exploring their location since they aren’t tied to being at home.

