WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Take a Flex-cation.
But: What Is A “Flexcation?”
If you’re trying to get away, while dealing with work, school, and the pandemic at the same time, how about a “Flexcation?” It’s an off-season attempt at a mini-vacation, where there is Wi-Fi to make sure you can still cram in work, or school requirements.
Forbes cites a study from VRBO that describes a Flexcation as a trip taken in August, September, or October, to get better rates for off-peak travel times.
The Flexcation also considers parents who are working remotely and kids who are going to school online. As long as there is good Wi-Fi, work can be done and families can take a little longer exploring their location since they aren’t tied to being at home.