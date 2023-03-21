WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Successful Business Leaders Share THIS Trait

Leaders are most effective when they have high self-esteem. Makes sense.

Research done by Professor Simon L. Dolan has also found that leaders with low self-esteem tend to spread stress, rather than stop it.

Other traits of a toxic leader include jealousy, concern regarding “enemies,” – completely inappropriate for work – and taking credit for other people’s work. That’s a big no-no. In fact, when you give credit for other’s work, studies have shown that you become regarded more highly than you were, before.

Professor Dolan says: “A leader needs to be able to proactively manage their emotions well enough to project ‘calm and rational’ to their teams.”

Usually, early life experiences and learned behaviors make people vulnerable to stress.

However: Changing your internal perception – improving it – can help you feel more in control. And you’ll do better in business.

