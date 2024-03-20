WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Do THIS with your Email and Feel Better

Do this one thing with your email, and you’ll do a lot better, in general. A survey of 300 respondents, from around the world, shows that those who manage their emails are more likely to feel better… especially about their records management.

Only about half (52%) of respondents, who didn’t organize their emails felt happy with their organization, compared to 71% – almost three out of four – who sorted email into folders. Or they had them set to an auto-sort.

Who felt the most organized? People who used cloud services.

Four out of five (83%) of those who used services like Google Drive, iCloud, and Dropbox felt satisfied with their records management.

So, if you want to feel and become more efficient, both at work and in your personal life, here’s a way to start.

(Learn more, here: Study Finds)