WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Research Shows WCCQ Helps You Wake Up Happier. Here’s How.

Do you ever feel like a zombie on your way to work, like you’re not fully awake yet? A new poll reveals that it takes the average person, like you or me, an hour and a half, to really wake up each morning. And Mondays are the hardest.

Here are the top ten early-morning habits which help us wake up:

1. Drinking coffee.

2. Brushing your teeth.

3. Taking a shower.

4. Washing your face with cold water.

5. Turning lights on.

6. Drinking a glass of water.

7. Watching TV.

8. Scrolling through social media.

9. Going for a walk.

10. Listening to music.

Get even happier, here: (The Sun)