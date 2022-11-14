WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Research Shows WCCQ Helps You Wake Up Happier. Here’s How.
Listening to your Favorite Music:
One of the Top Ten Things That Help Us Wake Up – Glad You’re Here at WCCQ!
Do you ever feel like a zombie on your way to work, like you’re not fully awake yet? A new poll reveals that it takes the average person, like you or me, an hour and a half, to really wake up each morning. And Mondays are the hardest.
Here are the top ten early-morning habits which help us wake up:
1. Drinking coffee.
2. Brushing your teeth.
3. Taking a shower.
4. Washing your face with cold water.
5. Turning lights on.
6. Drinking a glass of water.
7. Watching TV.
8. Scrolling through social media.
9. Going for a walk.
10. Listening to music… right here, on 98.3 WCCQ – Today’s Country & the Legends. You’re welcome! 😉
Get even happier, here: (The Sun)