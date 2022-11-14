98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Research Shows WCCQ Helps You Wake Up Happier. Here’s How.

November 14, 2022 10:30AM CST
Share
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Research Shows WCCQ Helps You Wake Up Happier. Here’s How.

Listening to your Favorite Music

One of the Top Ten Things That Help Us Wake Up – Glad You’re Here at WCCQ!

Do you ever feel like a zombie on your way to work, like you’re not fully awake yet?  A new poll reveals that it takes the average person, like you or me, an hour and a half, to really wake up each morning.  And Mondays are the hardest.

Here are the top ten early-morning habits which help us wake up:

1.  Drinking coffee.

2.  Brushing your teeth.

3.  Taking a shower.

4.  Washing your face with cold water.

5.  Turning lights on.

6.  Drinking a glass of water.

7.  Watching TV.

8.  Scrolling through social media.

9.  Going for a walk.

10.  Listening to music…  right here, on 98.3 WCCQ – Today’s Country & the Legends.  You’re welcome!  😉

Get even happier, here:  (The Sun)

 

More about:
#ListenLive
#ListenOnline
#ListenSmarterNotHarder
#LiveSmarterNotHarder
#MauraMyles
#Mondays
#WakeUpHappy
#WorkSmarterNotHarder
WCCQ

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Long your Halloween Candy Will Last
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER:  Should You Let Your Dog Lick Your Face? 
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Weekend Mistakes Can Mess Up Your Whole Week
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Be Happier - Get Outdoors

Recent Posts