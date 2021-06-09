WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Know Which Popular Apple Apps Scam You and Me Out of Millions

Be careful what you download. Market research firm Appfigures says that nearly two percent of the 1,000 highest-grossing apps in Apple’s App Store are scams.
In fact, they say the offending apps have scammed consumers – people like you and me – out of an estimated 48-million dollars.
The top five biggest scamming apps are: Guitar Tuner Pro, MatureDating, BothLive, iMetric Analyser for Instagram, and mSpy.
A spokesperson for Apple says, “We hold developers to high standards to keep the App Store a safe and trusted place for customers to download software, and we will always take action against apps that pose harm to users.”
(Daily Mail)