WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Know Which Popular Apple Apps Scam You and Me Out of Millions

Jun 9, 2021 @ 10:11am
This photo provided by Apple shows second-generation iPhone SE. Apple announced Wednesday, April 15 2020, is releasing the new iPhone that will be vastly cheaper than the models it rolled out last fall before the coronavirus pandemic had forced people to rethink their spending. (Apple via AP)
Report:  Nearly 2% of the 1,000 Highest-Grossing Apps in Apple’s App Store Are Scams – and They’ve Already Scammed Us out of $48-million

Be careful what you download.  Market research firm Appfigures says that nearly two percent of the 1,000 highest-grossing apps in Apple’s App Store are scams.

In fact, they say the offending apps have scammed consumers – people like you and me –  out of an estimated 48-million dollars.

The top five biggest scamming apps are:  Guitar Tuner Pro, MatureDating, BothLive, iMetric Analyser for Instagram, and mSpy.

A spokesperson for Apple says, “We hold developers to high standards to keep the App Store a safe and trusted place for customers to download software, and we will always take action against apps that pose harm to users.”

Learn more, here:  (Daily Mail)

