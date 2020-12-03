WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: If the Hand Sanitizer in Your Car Freezes, Throw It Away

If that bottle of hand sanitizer in your car freezes overnight this winter, throw it away. But not because cold ruins it. Most hand sanitizers are alcohol-based, and shouldn’t freeze unless it gets REALLY cold, like negative-50 degrees. So if it freezes, it probably didn’t have enough alcohol, and wasn’t effective to begin with.
Here’s a good tip as temperatures drop: If you ever leave hand sanitizer in your car and find it FROZEN the next morning . . . throw it away.
It’s not because cold weather ruins it. It’s because if it freezes at all, it was probably no good in the first place.
Most hand sanitizers are alcohol-based. So they shouldn’t freeze until the temperature gets REALLY low. Like negative-50 degrees or lower.
So if it does freeze, it means there wasn’t enough alcohol in there to be effective. Or it was a cheap knock-off that didn’t have the ingredients listed on the label.
Alcohol-free hand sanitizers DO exist. And a new study actually reveals that they might work just as well as the alcohol kind. (Instead of alcohol, they use something called benzalkonium chloride to kill germs.)
But almost all the brands you see at stores contain alcohol. So if yours freezes, check the label. And if it’s alcohol-based, throw it out.
