Work Smarter Not Harder: How to Disinfect Your Groceries Now
Tips For Bringing Groceries Home – Safely – During Pandemic
How can we avoid potentially bringing the coronavirus back from the store?
According to Dr. Jeffrey VanWingen, if possible, leave the non-perishable stuff outside, in a safe spot, for three days so the virus has a chance to die off. The rest need to be cleaned inside. Fruits and vegetables should be washed with soapy water for 20 seconds.
Recycle the outer packaging on boxed goods.
Sanitize everything afterward.
Experts also recommend you shop early in the day, but after senior citizens get their chance (7-9 am for them), when there’s less traffic in the supermarket.