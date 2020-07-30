WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here’s How to NOT Get Maskne… Mask Acne.

Have you had issues with “maskne” yet? It’s the term people are using for mask-related acne. And if you have to wear a mask all day, there are a few things you can do to prevent it . . .
1. Wash your face more. The main goal is to make sure oil and dirt don’t build up. So washing your face is a big one.
2. Wash your mask frequently. Or use the disposable kind. We’re supposed to wash reusable masks every day or two, anyway. So, it helps to have at least three or four clean ones, which you can rotate.
3. Wear less make-up. Instead of foundation, try tinted moisturizers that aren’t as heavy and won’t clog your pores. Or just wear no make-up on the lower half of your face. Who will see it, anyway?
See the full story, here: (Hawaii News Now)