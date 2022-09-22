WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Harness your Willpower to Achieve your Goals 

Are you having trouble with willpower? Some new habits can help!

Social psychologist Roy Baumeister recommends starting small: Like, by making your bed each day.

Stress and sleep-deprivation make it harder to make good decisions. Meditation and seven hours of sleep per night are habits which can help strengthen your resolve.

Planning ahead and avoiding triggers are also good ways to avoid depleting the willpower you have. This can include not keeping temptations within arm’s reach, or deciding to make a certain number of tough choices a day, and saving the rest for a time when you feel stronger.

