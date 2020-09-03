WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Everyone Under 55 Would Rather Have You Text, Not Call

The era of the phone call is over. According to a new survey, the overwhelming majority of people would rather have you TEXT them than call them. The only exception is people over 55. Improve your work or personal relationships, by knowing which way to reach someone – and it correlates with age. The younger a person, the more they prefer a text.
I’m not sure we needed MORE proof that the era of the phone call is over, but here you go.
According to a new survey, the overwhelming majority of people would rather have you TEXT them than call them. The only exception is people over 55.
72% of people under 39 would rather you text, and so would 61% of people between 40 and 54.
For people over 55, 35% prefer a text, 49% prefer a call.
Also, for what it’s worth, people who prefer calls over texts are almost three times less likely to have smartphones.
