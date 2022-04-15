WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky

A new study reveals that those of us who eat breakfast are almost twice as likely to get promoted, as people who don’t “break the fast” and get something in their gullet.
The survey of 2,000 Americans was conducted by OnePoll, on behalf of Dave’s Killer Bread. “1,000 breakfast eaters, and 1,000 who don’t eat breakfast — revealed that those who eat breakfast were more likely to be promoted at work. Sixty-five percent of these respondents reported that they have moved up in a position, over the course of their career; compared to only 38% of respondents who didn’t eat breakfast.”
Also, people who eat breakfast are more likely to feel a love-life benefit. More early-day-eaters tend to be married than people who don’t. Plus, the study shows that they tend to be more optimistic. And they report slightly higher satisfaction with their lives.
“Ensuring that you’re properly fueled from the beginning of your day onward can clearly have a ripple effect throughout our lives,” said Cristina Watson, Brand Manager for Dave’s Killer Bread.
So, grab that bite for breakfast, and look forward to a happier, more successful life.
Take in a little more, here: (Yahoo)