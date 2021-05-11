WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Co-Workers Who Give Credit Get Credit, Too
Go ahead – help out your work peers, and you’ll benefit, too.
University of Notre Dame researchers looked at workers, in various organizations, and found that those who publicly endorsed a peer’s contribution, with attribution to that person, enhanced both the status of those they credited, as well as their own.
Study co-leader, Nathan Meikle, says, “Amplifying others requires no new idea nor complicated decision making, and proves to be a very low-risk, easy strategy that can be used by anyone to help themselves and others.”
Got to give credit, here, for this story: (EurekAlert!
)
