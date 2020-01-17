WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Clean That Coffee Maker.
Clean your kitchen pretty often? Whether at work, or at home, it’s probably not as tidy as you think; especially on the inside. If you’ve never washed out the reservoir of your coffee maker, you could be creating a kind of a Petri dish. According to a new study, it could be one of the dirtiest things on the counter, and potentially lead you to allergic reactions or infections. And it doesn’t matter if it’s got a pot, or makes single servings.
The National Sanitation Foundation International reveals that more than half of the water reservoirs they tested were covered in mold and yeast. Coliform bacteria were also detected.
Depending on the machine you own, Delish points out that boiling water or vinegar could help with the disinfecting. Or there’s a cleaning solution you can pick up. On the outside, give a pass with Clorox wipes, or spray-bleach cleaner, on a paper towel.
If you clean with sponges, make sure they’re disinfected daily – whether with boiling water or the dishwasher (set on “sanitize”).
Otherwise, the device that gives life to your mornings could almost kill ya.