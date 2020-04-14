WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Best 2 Ways to Lift Your Finances with That Stimulus Check
‘Shark Tank’ Star Barbara Corcoran on How to Spend Stimulus Money
Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran has some advice on how to spend your stimulus money, especially if you already know to do these two things, first: pay your bills and feed your family.
Corcoran advises you THEN pay off your high-interest credit cards, then create a “bare-bones budget” which gets rid of any extras that aren’t truly necessary.
If investing is something you’re able to do, Corcoran says instead of investing in an unsteady stock market, invest in real estate that will prove to have some “sweetheart deals” that will eventually pay off big. But you have to wait that out… for quite a while.
What do you plan on doing with your stimulus money?