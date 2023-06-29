WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Air Quality in your Home May Be Worse Than at Work

Some bad news if you thought working from home was much better for you than working in an office building.

Texas A&M University researchers reveal that the air quality inside the home might actually be worse than the air quality inside a commercial building.

They found that the air pollution indoors is most often linked to building materials, and to the activities of the people who live and work in their homes. For example, you might allow yourself to smoke, at home; but your workplace won’t.

More pollutants include volatile organic compounds – and non-organic compounds, like vinyl-based items – from carpet and furniture, paints, and other chemicals as well as fine particulate matter, and mold. Here’s the truth: We may have actually purchased and installed our own harm.

Health effects from exposure to indoor pollutants may range from chronic headaches and dry eyes to cardiovascular disease and lung cancer. As a result, there’s been significant work done to improve indoor air quality in offices.

However, the number of people who work from home has dramatically increased, over the last two decades, as well as since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. That means home indoor air quality may now be considered a workplace health issue.

Improve your indoor air quality by opening windows when outdoor air quality allows it, or by making sure they’re shut when air quality is bad. Remote workers should consider use of air purifiers.