WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: After Age 50, Never Do THIS.

First of all, never stop laughing. Really.
And, if you’re age 50 or over, you probably have a pretty good grasp of what you need to do to stay healthy.
However, experts say that there are also things to avoid. In an interview with Eat This, Not That, experts recommend that anyone over 50 should avoid doing things like skipping screenings, the dentist, and exercises like strength training.
They also recommend you avoid skipping a good night’s sleep. And they say should always keep working on your mental health.
A big thing to not do? Skip out on laughter. According to the Mayo Clinic, “Laughter can also stimulate circulation and aid muscle relaxation, both of which can help reduce some of the physical symptoms of stress.”