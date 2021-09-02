WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Weekend Mistakes Can Mess Up Your Whole Week

Did you know there are five weekend morning mistakes, which can totally screw up the week ahead? And they’re easy traps:
1. Sleeping in. Researchers have found that having big variations in sleep and wake times leads to greater fatigue and less healthy behaviors overall. It’s one thing to sleep in for an extra hour or two, but getting up at 7:00 A.M. on weekdays and noon on weekends could be a problem. That said, you do need to get rest.
2. Not hydrating. Drinking water is really important first thing in the morning, especially after a night of drinking.
3. Not holding yourself accountable. It’s easy to stick to a routine on weekdays because we all have someone or something we’re accountable to, like work, or getting kids to school. So try signing up for a weekend workout class or meeting a friend for coffee . . . just something to keep the routine going.
4. Not prepping for the week ahead. You should definitely relax on the weekend. But it’s also an opportunity to prepare for the week ahead. Like with meal prepping, or even just thinking about recipes you want to try and making sure you have the ingredients.
5. Not getting outside. Get some fresh air and sunshine this weekend. Being outside has all kinds of health benefits, and research shows that morning light exposure can lead to better rest at night.
Try this: (HuffPost)