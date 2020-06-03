WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 11 Steps to Create Unity and Keep Loyalty
When a leader is able to create unity and loyalty, it can make all the difference – “between mediocrity and greatness,” according to John Bossong, with the Lead Change Group. That leadership may be offered for your work, your family or your neighborhood, your worship group or wherever it’s needed. Bossong adds, “when I see an organization that lacks personal accountability and has a toxic culture of finger pointing and blame, it is usually the result of a lack of unity and loyalty. Great leaders have the ability to create an organizational culture that minimizes politics, confusion and turnover.” Bossong says to seek “oneness and richness.”
Here’s how you do it.
CREATE STRONG CULTURES
- Instill a strong belief in family and unity. Leaders avoid finger pointing and blaming. Everyone shares in both successes and failures. This instills that belief in family and unity.
- Hire the right people. Individuals who share your core values create a common bond. Seek out individuals who put team goals first.
- Constantly communicate the vision and mission of the organization. Individuals should be loyal to the vision and mission, not the leader.
- Create an atmosphere of working through adversity. Overcoming adversity strengthens the “oneness” and bond. You learn more from your losses than wins.
ACT LIKE A MENTOR
- Great leaders are vulnerable and comfortable with their flaws. They have the ability to disagree and commit. This builds loyalty.
- Display “window and mirror” maturity. When things go well leaders point out the window and give credit to everyone else. When things go wrong, they look in the mirror at themselves and take full responsibility. (From book, How The Mighty Fall and Why Some Companies Never Give In, Jim Collins).
- Do not act like dictators. Leaders realize that the organization is greater than any one person.
UTILIZE THESE ALLIES
- Leaders are great communicators. People in the organization know what everyone is doing. Hidden agendas disappear because the organization practices transparency.
- Disagreements do not go unresolved. Because leaders are great communicators and because everyone knows what’s going on, leaders don’t allow tension and gossip to build. Issues are addressed immediately.
- Create shared purpose. The vision and goals of the organization are stated early and often. Unity will overcome individual talent. It’s common in athletics. The most talented team doesn’t always beat the most unified team.
- Serve other people. When you are leading you are serving. Help other people do their job and grow.
