Work from Home – Smarter or Not?

Feb 16, 2022 @ 10:30am
What is an Unfortunate Reality with Work From Home – Which Nobody Talks About?

As we near the two-year anniversary of many people who were able to beginning to work from home because of the arrival of the pandemic, some people have returned to their workplaces…  But a lot of people are still working from home.

Some of them would like it to remain that way permanently; but not everyone feels that way.

Amid that current situation, a Reddit thread has asked, “What is an unfortunate reality (of) work from home (which) nobody talks about?

Some of the answers included these quotes:

  • Work From Home can easily become Live at Work.
  • I’m missing out on a lot of “accidental” exercise.  I used to walk to the train station, then from the station at the far end to the office.  Have a wander around at lunch.
  • Working through what would have been sick days.
  • Sitting all day has absolutely destroyed my core.
  • [I]t just seems like if you’re already anxious or depressed, you can accidentally become a shut-in.
  • When you work from home people assume you have the day off.  “Can you do…
  • When you and your partner both work from home, you miss that natural separation of your lives.
  • It’s lonely.  While I may occasionally be irked by a colleague here or there, I have a good group of supportive colleagues that I’m close friends with, and who help me get through the days that just seem to drag on.
  • I miss wearing my nice work outfits.  The only reason I leave home is to pick up groceries, go to the gym, or go to church, so 80% of my wardrobe is going unworn.
  • Using your own heating and electricity.

See the thread, here:  (Reddit)

 

