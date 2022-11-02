Women Get More Ambitious with More Sleep? YES

Getty Images

Study: Sleep Boosts Women’s Ambition

If you want to move up, you might want to lie down. If you’re a woman, that doesn’t sound good… But now it will.

A Washington State University study reveals that sleeping regularly may help increase a woman’s ambition, in the workplace, in particular. Men, on the other hand, do not seem to experience the same benefit.

Men will apparently keep their own consistent level of ambition, high or low, regardless of sleep.

But for women, it may be time to “sleep your way to the top” – not the way that old slam implied – by actually getting good amounts of regular sleep.