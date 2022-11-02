98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Women Get More Ambitious with More Sleep? YES

November 2, 2022 10:30AM CDT
Share
Women Get More Ambitious with More Sleep? YES
Getty Images
Study:  Sleep Boosts Women’s Ambition

If you want to move up, you might want to lie down.  If you’re a woman, that doesn’t sound good…  But now it will.

A Washington State University study reveals that sleeping regularly may help increase a woman’s ambition, in the workplace, in particular.  Men, on the other hand, do not seem to experience the same benefit.

Men will apparently keep their own consistent level of ambition, high or low, regardless of sleep.

But for women, it may be time to “sleep your way to the top” – not the way that old slam implied – by actually getting good amounts of regular sleep.

Researchers analyzed survey responses from 135 U.S. workers, over the course of two weeks. Questions asked about sleep quality and how they felt about work.

When women are getting a good night’s sleep and their mood is boosted, they are more likely to be oriented in their daily intentions, toward achieving status and responsibility, at work,” Professor Leah Sheppard said.

This research could help provide beneficial advice for women in the workplace.

Learn more, here:  (Study Finds)

 

More about:
#Ambition
#MoveUp=LieDown
#PinkTeamBlueTeam
#SleepSmarterNotHarder
#SleepYourWayToTheTop
#StudyFinds
#WashingtonStateUniversity
#WorkSmarterNotHarder

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Long your Halloween Candy Will Last
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

Does your Halloween Candy Reveal How Much You Care about Status?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Nicely Signal to Guests That Your Party’s Over
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Costumes - Most and Least Attractive

Recent Posts