Women Get More Ambitious with More Sleep? YES
If you want to move up, you might want to lie down. If you’re a woman, that doesn’t sound good… But now it will.
A Washington State University study reveals that sleeping regularly may help increase a woman’s ambition, in the workplace, in particular. Men, on the other hand, do not seem to experience the same benefit.
Men will apparently keep their own consistent level of ambition, high or low, regardless of sleep.
But for women, it may be time to “sleep your way to the top” – not the way that old slam implied – by actually getting good amounts of regular sleep.
Researchers analyzed survey responses from 135 U.S. workers, over the course of two weeks. Questions asked about sleep quality and how they felt about work.
“When women are getting a good night’s sleep and their mood is boosted, they are more likely to be oriented in their daily intentions, toward achieving status and responsibility, at work,” Professor Leah Sheppard said.
This research could help provide beneficial advice for women in the workplace.
Learn more, here: (Study Finds)