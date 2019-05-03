Woman in maternity ward orders pizza

One restaurant owner in China is still stunned by a new mother’s sudden order. That owner, in Southwest China’s Yunnan Province, said they got a call this past week for a pizza to be delivered to the maternity ward of a local hospital. Understandably confused, the owner checked the order’s message which said “Please hurry up! I am going to have a baby, and I want to eat it before I give birth.” The woman, who was already in labor, was apparently a regular customer who really loves their pizza. The restaurant made the pizza in 15 minutes and sent it to the hospital. Many people think the baby should have been named “pizza.”