Woman gets in car crash because of a spider in her car
By Carol McGowan
|
Apr 19, 2019 @ 8:50 AM
Set of insects on white

A driver in Cairo, New York says she got into a car crash because a spider was in her car.  The driver told the Cairo Police Department that she lost control of the car because the spider was crawling near her.  Her car sustained major damage in the crash, but thankfully the driver only suffered a leg injury.  The police department said even though it’s easier said than done, drivers should try to overcome their fear and pull over if they find themselves in a situation like this, noting that lives depend on it.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

What’s your favorite way to color Easter eggs? Want a different ‘chip’ to go with that dog? Co-worker gives out a winning scratch off ticket! Guy arrested for shoveling in spaghetti at Olive Garden Pets can help adults cope with issues Prince Harry calling for a ban on video game Fortnite
Comments