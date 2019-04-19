Woman gets in car crash because of a spider in her car

A driver in Cairo, New York says she got into a car crash because a spider was in her car. The driver told the Cairo Police Department that she lost control of the car because the spider was crawling near her. Her car sustained major damage in the crash, but thankfully the driver only suffered a leg injury. The police department said even though it’s easier said than done, drivers should try to overcome their fear and pull over if they find themselves in a situation like this, noting that lives depend on it.