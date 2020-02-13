Winter Weather Advisory, Roads are Slick This Morning
Snowstorm in Finland.
Thursday brings us some very slick traveling conditions. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory Until Noon Today. Expect slower than normal travel this morning. Here’s the official statement:
La Salle-Kendall-Grundy-Will-Kankakee-Livingston-Iroquois-Ford-
Newton-Jasper-Benton-
Including the cities of Ottawa, Streator, Peru, La Salle,
Mendota, Marseilles, Oswego, Boulder Hill, Yorkville, Plano,
Morris, Coal City, Minooka, Joliet, Bolingbrook, Kankakee,
Bourbonnais, Bradley, Pontiac, Dwight, Fairbury, Watseka, Gilman,
Onarga, Paxton, Gibson City, Roselawn, Kentland, Morocco,
Goodland, Brook, Rensselaer, DeMotte, Fowler, Otterbein, Oxford,
and Boswell
250 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020 /350 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020/
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...Until noon CST / today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will
impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will fall sharply behind an
arctic cold front which could also result in a flash freeze of
any lingering moisture on area roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. The latest road
conditions for Indiana are available by calling 18002617623.