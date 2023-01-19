Willie Nelson Is Paying Tribute To an Old Friend

Songwriter Harlan Howard best described the country music genre as “Three chords and the truth.”

While that may be his most famous quote, it’s songs like “Tiger By The Tail,” “Life Turned Her That Way,” and “Streets of Baltimore” that Harlan Howard built his career.

These songs will be featured on a new tribute album that Willie Nelson is working on called, “I Don’t Know A Thing About Love”. The album will be released on March 3rd in honor of Harlen.

Harlan Howard was known as the “Dean of Nashville Songwriters,” not just because of his outstanding cuts but also because he welcomed everyone to his famed guitar pulls and mentored new songwriters.

Harlan Howard taught Nashville country music for 50 years and was respected by all ages.