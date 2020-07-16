      Weather Alert

Will We Be Getting Another Stimulus Check?

Jul 16, 2020 @ 9:15am

Will U.S. citizens get a second round of stimulus checks? Here’s where things stand with Congress:
While both Democrats and Republicans agree that another coronavirus aid package is necessary, there’s still debate over what that should look like.
House Democrats are calling for another $1,200 check similar to the ones sent out in April. But the Republican-controlled Senate wants to limit who would qualify for payments, possibly to those to earn less than $40,000 a year.
Both the House and Senate are expected to work on a new stimulus package when they return to session next week. Here’s the complete story from USA TODAY.

