Will Kane Brown Record More Songs with Katelyn Brown?

Absolutely. In fact, she’s already been singing backup on most of them.

Kane and Katelyn Brown got their first joint award, at this year’s CMT Music Awards.

After winning Video of the Year, Kane says he’s ready to record more music with his wife.

“We gotta get some more songs out there,” notes the singer. “It’s amazing to me: I get to share it with her and, y’know, I’m kinda living my career again, through her,” Kane told ABC Audio backstage, after their Video of the Year win.

The Brown’s song, “Thank God,” was featured on Kane’s last album, “Different Man.”