Wild Game Of Thrones Facts Just in Time for Season Finale This Sunday

“Game of Thrones” returns for its eighth and final season on Sunday. Here’s a rundown of some interesting facts and stats on the show:

-Over the course of its eight seasons, it has filmed in 10 countries: Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Morocco, Malta, Spain, Croatia, Iceland, the United States, Canada, and Scotland. Most of the production happened in Northern Ireland, where the show used 12,986 extras, and 2,000 crew members across the eight seasons.

-Over the first seven seasons, “Game of Thrones” has 132 Emmy nominations and 47 wins . . . and seven Golden Globe nominations with one win.

-Season Eight was reportedly its most expensive, with a $90 million budget . . . which is roughly $15 million each episode. And the main cast members were paid $500,000 per episode.

-“Game of Thrones” has racked up a pretty impressive body count over the years. According to an unofficial fan count, 174,373 individuals have been killed in the first seven seasons.

-Another count claims there have only been FIVE episodes where nobody dies on-screen.

-And according to yet another study, characters have a 14% chance of dying within the first hour after being introduced on the show.

-There are 432 minutes left in the series, spread across six episodes. Season Eight premieres Sunday night, and the series finale will air on May 19th.