Wife Finds Husband’s Secret Instagram Account, Discovers What He’s Really Into…
If you happen to have a second social media account, which you’d like to keep hidden from your spouse, you might want to check those privacy settings.
Fortunately, in this case, the story is sweet.
Rachael Sullivan got quite the surprise, when Instagram suggested she follow her husband, Tom‘s, secret page.
But rather than revealing something dark, the page is filled with photos and recipes of food he’s been cooking her, during the pandemic.
Sharing her discovery on TikTok, @MealsSheEats has gone from 69 followers to more than 6,000 – in just days.