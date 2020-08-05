Why Has Tim McGraw Been Crying During Commercials?

Tim McGraw’s new album “Here on Earth” drops August 21st – and if it doesn’t do well, he may start crying. Then again, if it DOES do well, he may cry about that, too.
McGraw says the craziness of the pandemic, combined with growing older, has turned him into an emotional wreck.
Quote, “At 53, I probably don’t self-examine as much as I should, but I think I’m learning that I’m getting more and more emotional . . . about everything.
“And maybe I’ve been heading that direction for a while but maybe this time has really sped that process up. I mean, I can cry at commercials now. It’s ridiculous.”
If you’ve ever been through it, it’s understandable: Tim and his wife, fellow country superstar Faith Hill, are quickly becoming “empty nesters,” as their youngest of three daughters has turned 18.