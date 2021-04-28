Why Drivers Could See fuel Shortages This Summer
Refuel the car
Running Out Of Gas: Be prepared to pay more at the pump this summer. Experts are now predicting a fuel shortage is on the way – not because of a supply issue, but rather not enough tanker truck drivers to move the fuel to gas stations. According to CNN, about 25% of tankers aren’t being used right now because there aren’t enough qualified drivers available. Insiders expect the national average could top $3 a gallon. Are you planning any big road trips this summer? Would a jump in gas prices change your plans?