      Weather Alert

Why Drivers Could See fuel Shortages This Summer

Apr 28, 2021 @ 8:18am
Refuel the car

Running Out Of Gas: Be prepared to pay more at the pump this summer. Experts are now predicting a fuel shortage is on the way – not because of a supply issue, but rather not enough tanker truck drivers to move the fuel to gas stations. According to CNN, about 25% of tankers aren’t being used right now because there aren’t enough qualified drivers available. Insiders expect the national average could top $3 a gallon. Are you planning any big road trips this summer? Would a jump in gas prices change your plans?

Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: 8 Traits Chronic Cheaters Share - Which You Might Not Guess
Win a Pair of Tickets to Luke Bryan! 
Keith Urban has released the video for the song “Out The Cage,” featuring Breland and Nile Rodgers.
Emergency Repairs on Outbound I-55 at Joliet Road
Tim McGraw Fans Flip Out Over New Photo with a Fish