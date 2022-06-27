Why Do We Stick Q-Tips in our Ears?  Should We?

You probably know you should not be sticking Q-tips into your ear canal… But how did this become so common to begin with?
Using Q-tips to clean wax out of ears is counter-intuitive as the ear can clean itself.
Plus: Turns out, this may be a vicious cycle.
Removing earwax makes skin dry and itchy, which we then want to scratch – with another Q-tip.
Ears are self-cleaning, and inserting a swab can actually push wax deeper into the ear. If you’re going to use Q-tips to clean your ears, stick to the outer part of the ear, not the canal.
