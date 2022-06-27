      Weather Alert

Why Do We Stick Q-Tips in our Ears?  Should We?

Jun 27, 2022 @ 1:24pm
Why Do We Stick Q-Tips in our Ears?  
KID NEWS – WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER 

You probably know you should not be sticking Q-tips into your ear canal…  But how did this become so common to begin with?

Using Q-tips to clean wax out of ears is counter-intuitive as the ear can clean itself.

Plus:  Turns out, this may be a vicious cycle.

Removing earwax makes skin dry and itchy, which we then want to scratch – with another Q-tip.

Ears are self-cleaning, and inserting a swab can actually push wax deeper into the ear. If you’re going to use Q-tips to clean your ears, stick to the outer part of the ear, not the canal.

Dig here, for more:  (CNN)

TAGS
#Ears #KidNews #Q-Tips #Self-Cleaning #WorkSmarterNotHarder
