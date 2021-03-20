Who Are the Top Teams Gamblers Bet On for Mad Marchness? THESE.

37 million of us will fill out a March Madness bracket. 31 million will bet on the games. And 1 in 4 say they’re “very” or “extremely” excited to watch. The top three teams gamblers are betting on to win it all are Gonzaga, Florida State, and Baylor.
Almost 40 million Americans will fill out a bracket this year. That’s according to the American Gaming Association, which tracks this stuff. Did you fill out YOURS, here at WCCQ.com? Here are five quick stats, about the first NCAA tournament in two years . . .
1. 37 million Americans will fill out a bracket this year. That’s down about 8% from 2019. (But up 100% from last year!)
2. Interest in the tournament in general is up slightly. 26% of people say they’re “extremely” interested or “very” interested in watching. Two years ago, it was 23%.
3. 42% of college basketball fans say they’ve followed games more closely this year.
4. 47 million of us will bet on March Madness in one way or another. That includes things like brackets, and also traditional bets.
5. 31 million people will bet on the games. Just under 18 million will bet online . . . 8 million will go to a sportsbook . . . and a lot of people just bet with friends.
So who do gamblers expect to win it all this year? The top three teams they’re betting on are . . . Gonzaga, Florida State, and Baylor.
EXTRA: There are 76 colleges whose sports team nickname is the Eagles. Tigers is the second-most common with 46 schools . . . and Bulldogs is third with 40.
